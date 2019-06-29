Long hits grand slam, leads Tacoma over Salt Lake

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) -- Shed Long hit a grand slam in the eighth inning, leading the Tacoma Rainiers to a 12-3 win over the Salt Lake Bees on Saturday.

The grand slam by Long gave the Rainiers a 12-2 lead and capped a nine-run inning for Tacoma. Earlier in the inning, Tacoma scored on four more plays, including a two-run single by Jordan Pacheco.

Kristopher Negron homered and singled four times, scoring three runs while driving in two for Tacoma.

Starter Sean Nolin (2-0) got the win while Jose Rodriguez (1-2) took the loss in relief in the Pacific Coast League game.

Ty Kelly homered and singled for the Bees.

Tacoma improved to 6-3 against Salt Lake this season.