Alvarez hits grand slam, leads Saltillo over Campeche

SALTILLO, Mexico (AP) -- Dariel Alvarez hit a grand slam in the second inning, leading the Saraperos de Saltillo to a 10-1 win over the Piratas de Campeche on Saturday.

The grand slam by Alvarez capped a five-run inning and gave the Saraperos an 8-1 lead after Kristian Delgado hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Saltillo southpaw Felix Doubront (3-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on seven hits over 6 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Josh Outman (1-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing eight runs and five hits over 1 2/3 innings.

Jasson Atondo singled three times for the Piratas.