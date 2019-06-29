Jannis, Lee lift Binghamton over Altoona 2-1

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) -- Braxton Lee singled twice, and Mickey Jannis allowed just three hits over six innings as the Binghamton Rumble Ponies beat the Altoona Curve 2-1 in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Jannis (4-1) allowed one run while striking out four and walking two to get the win.

Binghamton went up 2-0 in the fifth after Gavin Cecchini hit an RBI single, scoring Will Toffey.

In the bottom of the seventh, Altoona saw its comeback attempt come up short after Jason Delay hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Robbie Glendinning to cut the deficit to one.

Brandon Waddell (0-1) went five innings, allowing two runs and four hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out five and walked two.