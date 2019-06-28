Liput’s homer leads Rancho Cuca. to 5-2 win over Lancaster

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) -- Deacon Liput hit a two-run homer in the first inning, leading the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes to a 5-2 win over the Lancaster JetHawks on Friday.

The home run by Liput, part of a three-run inning, gave the Quakes a 2-0 lead before Connor Wong hit an RBI single later in the inning.

After Rancho Cuca. added a run in the third on a home run by Jeter Downs, the JetHawks cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Luis Castro hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Matt Hearn.

The Quakes tacked on another run in the sixth when Niko Hulsizer hit a solo home run.

Rancho Cuca. right-hander Andre Jackson (1-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on just three hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Ryan Rolison (2-4) took the loss in the California League game after allowing five runs and seven hits over six innings.