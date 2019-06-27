Smith helps to shut out Round Rock, San Antonio wins 3-0

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- Burch Smith and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the San Antonio Missions defeated the Round Rock Express 3-0 on Thursday.

Smith (6-3) went six scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out seven and walking four to get the win. Rogelio Armenteros (3-5) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing one run and five hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out six and walked one.

In the bottom of the third, San Antonio grabbed the lead on a solo home run by Lucas Erceg. The Missions then added single runs in the sixth and seventh innings. In the sixth, Nate Orf hit an RBI single, while Jake Hager hit a solo home run in the seventh.

Hager homered and singled in the win.

The Express were held scoreless for the third time this season, while the Missions' staff recorded their 11th shutout of the year.