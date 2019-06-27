Hensley’s double leads Quad Cities to 10-2 win over Burlington

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) -- David Hensley hit a bases-clearing double in the first inning, leading the Quad Cities River Bandits to a 10-2 win over the Burlington Bees on Thursday.

The double by Hensley came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the River Bandits a 4-1 lead. Later in the inning, Jonathan Lacroix hit an RBI single, driving in Hensley.

The River Bandits later added two runs in the second and fourth innings and one in the eighth to put the game away.

Quad Cities right-hander Felipe Tejada (3-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Robinson Pina (4-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing five runs and three hits while only recording two outs.