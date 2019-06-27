Garcia’s double leads Wisconsin over Cedar Rapids in 11 innings

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- Gabriel Garcia hit a two-run double in the top of the 11th inning to help lead the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to a 5-2 win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Thursday.

The double by Garcia scored Connor McVey and David Fry. The double came after Yeison Coca scored on a sacrifice fly by Jesus Lujano to give the Timber Rattlers the lead earlier in the inning.

Chad Whitmer (3-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Tanner Howell (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Jacob Pearson homered and singled, scoring two runs for the Kernels.