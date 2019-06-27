Sports
Thompson-Williams’ homer leads Arkansas to 3-2 win over Tulsa
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Dom Thompson-Williams hit a solo home run in the sixth inning to give the Arkansas Travelers a 3-2 win over the Tulsa Drillers on Thursday.
In the bottom of the first, Arkansas took the lead on an RBI double by Evan White and an RBI single by Thompson-Williams. Tulsa answered in the next half-inning when Jared Walker hit a two-run home run.
Thompson-Williams homered and singled, driving home two runs in the win.
Zac Grotz (4-3) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Tulsa starter Justin De Fratus (4-3) took the loss in the Texas League game.
With the win, Arkansas improved to 19-8 against Tulsa this season.
