Caulfield, Pratt lift Auburn over Williamsport 1-0

AUBURN, N.Y. (AP) -- Phil Caulfield doubled and singled as the Auburn Doubledays topped the Williamsport Crosscutters 1-0 on Thursday. The Doubledays swept the three-game series with the win.

Andrew Pratt tripled and doubled for Auburn.

The game's only run was scored in the bottom of the sixth inning. After hitting a double, Jose Sanchez advanced to third on a single by Caldioli Sanfler and then scored on an error.

Alfonso Hernandez (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Tom Sutera (0-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

The five extra-base hits for Auburn included a season-high four doubles.

The Crosscutters were blanked for the second time this season, while the Doubledays' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.