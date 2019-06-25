McGowan’s double leads Hudson Valley to 7-6 win over Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) -- Jacson McGowan hit a run-scoring double in the ninth inning, leading the Hudson Valley Renegades to a 7-6 win over the Staten Island Yankees on Tuesday.

Hill Alexander scored on the play after he hit a single with two outs and advanced to third on a double by McGowan.

Jose Roca (2-0) got the win in relief while Wellington Diaz (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

In the losing effort, the Yankees recorded a season-high 11 base hits. For the Yankees, Ezequiel Duran singled three times, driving in two runs.