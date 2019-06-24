Givin, Nova lead the way for AZL Padres 1

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Chris Givin was a home run short of the cycle, driving home two runs as the AZL Padres 1 defeated the AZL Dodgers Mota 8-2 on Tuesday.

Victor Nova singled three times with two RBIs for AZL Padres 1.

Trailing 1-0 in the second, AZL Dodgers Mota tied it up when Alex De Jesus hit an RBI double, bringing home Diego Cartaya.

After AZL Padres 1 added a run in the fourth when Nova hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Brandon Valenzuela, the AZL Padres 1 added to their lead in the fifth inning when Givin hit an RBI triple and then scored on a wild pitch.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The AZL Padres 1 later added two runs in both the sixth and seventh innings. In the sixth, Tyler Malone hit a two-run single, while Nova hit an RBI single in the seventh.

Luarbert Arias (1-0) got the win in relief while AZL Dodgers Mota starter Huei-Sheng Lin (0-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.