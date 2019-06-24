Cameroonians moving close to coaches forced stewards’ action

Cameroon's Ajara Nchout, left, and Cameroon head coach Alain Djeumfa react after a VAR decision that ruled out Cameroon's Ajara Nchout's goal for offside during the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between England and Cameroon at the Stade du Hainaut stadium in Valenciennes, France, Sunday, June 23, 2019. AP Photo

FIFA says Cameroon fans moving close to the team benches during a Women's World Cup game against England forced stewards to move some spectators into a hospitality area and led to "verbal exchanges."

But In a statement to The Associated Press after the heated round of 16 game in Valenciennes, FIFA said it had no details on claims by England coach Phil Neville of "people fighting in the VIP area."

England won 3-0 in a game that produced incidents of anger by Cameroon players as video review decisions went against them.

FIFA says "a number of Cameroon fans had moved to the seats behind the team benches during the match in order to create a 'fan block.' This required management by stadium stewards who, in the interests of all spectators, moved other ticket holders into hospitality seating."

The governing body added that "although there was some verbal exchange between Cameroon supporters and stewards, there has been no report of any physical confrontation."