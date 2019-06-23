Martinez leads Great Lakes to 2-1 win over Fort Wayne

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) -- Jose Martinez tossed six scoreless innings, leading the Great Lakes Loons over the Fort Wayne TinCaps in a 2-1 win on Sunday.

Martinez struck out four while allowing three hits.

After six scoreless innings, Great Lakes got on the board in the bottom of the seventh when Luke Heyer hit a solo home run.

After Great Lakes added a run in the eighth when Jacob Amaya hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Leonel Valera, the TinCaps cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Agustin Ruiz scored on an error.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Guillermo Zuniga (4-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Cody Tyler (1-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Ruiz doubled and singled twice for the TinCaps.

With the win, Great Lakes improved to 8-3 against Fort Wayne this season.