Jones, Burdick spur Clinton to 4-1 win over Wisconsin

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) -- Peyton Burdick doubled and singled, and Tyler Jones threw five scoreless innings as the Clinton LumberKings defeated the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 4-1 on Sunday. The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the LumberKings and a three-game winning streak for the Timber Rattlers.

Jones (2-4) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked two while allowing two hits.

Clinton started the scoring in the second inning when Burdick scored on a double play and Connor Scott hit an RBI single.

After Clinton added two runs in the seventh, the Timber Rattlers cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when David Fry hit a solo home run.

Adam Hill (6-5) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and eight hits while walking three in the Midwest League game.

Fry homered and singled for the Timber Rattlers.