Whitley leads Charlotte to 7-3 win over Lakeland

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) -- Garrett Whitley had three hits and scored two runs as the Charlotte Stone Crabs beat the Lakeland Flying Tigers 7-3 on Sunday.

Up 1-0 in the fifth, Charlotte added to its lead when Kaleo Johnson hit an RBI single, scoring Vidal Brujan.

The Stone Crabs later added a run in the sixth and four in the seventh. In the sixth, Whitley scored on an error, while Michael Smith hit a two-run double in the seventh.

Tommy Romero (5-2) got the win with 5 1/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Lakeland starter Tom de Blok (0-5) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

With the win, Charlotte improved to 6-2 against Lakeland this season.