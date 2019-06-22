Yerzy’s single leads Hillsboro to 3-1 win over Vancouver

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) -- Andy Yerzy hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Hillsboro Hops to a 3-1 win over the Vancouver Canadians on Saturday.

The single by Yerzy, part of a two-run inning, gave the Hops a 2-1 lead before Steven Leyton scored on a double play later in the inning.

In the bottom of the fourth, Hillsboro grabbed the lead on a solo home run by Leyton. Vancouver answered in the next half-inning when Davis Schneider hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Dominic Abbadessa.

Trevor McKenna (1-1) got the win in relief while Grayson Huffman (1-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.