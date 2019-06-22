Wilson’s homer leads Salem to 4-2 win over Down East

KINSTON, N.C. (AP) -- Marcus Wilson hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Salem Red Sox to a 4-2 win over the Down East Wood Ducks on Saturday.

The home run by Wilson scored Edgar Corcino to give the Red Sox a 3-2 lead.

The Red Sox tacked on another run in the seventh when Victor Acosta hit an RBI single, scoring Keith Curcio.

Starter Bryan Mata (3-1) got the win while Jefferson Medina (1-1) took the loss in relief in the Carolina League game.

Despite the loss, Down East is 8-2 against Salem this season.