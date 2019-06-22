African Cup: Nigeria needs late goal vs. debutant Burundi

DR Congo's Chancel Mangulu Mbemba celebrates his team's second goal the African Cup of Nations group A soccer match between DR Congo and Uganda at Cairo International Stadium in Cairo, Egypt, Saturday, June 22, 2019. AP Photo

Odion Ighalo scored a late winner four minutes after coming on as a substitute to see a relieved Nigeria squeeze past tournament debutant Burundi 1-0 at the African Cup of Nations on Saturday.

Nigeria had been warned when the second day of the tournament opened with its first major surprise: Uganda, playing at the Cup of Nations for the first time in 41 years, beat former champion Congo 2-0.

Nigeria ultimately prevailed over the newcomers when Ighalo pounced to bury his chance in Egypt's second largest city of Alexandria.

The forward slipped in behind the Burundi defense after a backheeled pass by Ola Aina. He opened his body and stroked a right foot shot across the goalkeeper and into the far corner.

Three-time champion Nigeria deserved the win on the second half evidence, but not on the first 45 minutes.

Then, Burundi was the more adventurous team on the biggest day in its soccer history.

Cedric Amissi controlled a long pass superbly but had his shot blocked by Nigeria 'keeper Daniel Akpeyi. Akpeyi struggled to keep out a powerful long-range free kick by Gael Bigirimana and Frederic Nsabiyumva hit the crossbar with a header.

"It was a very difficult game," Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel said. "It was tough. We knew that they are a tough team. They can run and run and run."

In Cairo, both of Uganda's goals came through headers from set-pieces. Patrick Kaddu scored from a corner in the 14th minute and Emmanuel Okwi headed in a free kick early in the second half.

Uganda joined host Egypt at the top of Group A with victory over a Congo team that has been crowned African champion twice and finished third two tournaments ago.

The game was played at a near empty Cairo International Stadium, illustrating the perennial problem of fan attendance when the home team isn't playing.

The same stadium was packed to its 75,000-seat capacity on Friday when Egypt opened the African Cup with a 1-0 win over Zimbabwe.