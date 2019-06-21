Townsend, Morris lead Vancouver to 5-1 win over Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) -- Tanner Morris singled twice, and Grant Townsend allowed just one hit over six innings as the Vancouver Canadians topped the Hillsboro Hops 5-1 on Friday.

Townsend (1-0) allowed one run while striking out eight and walking one to get the win.

Vancouver started the scoring in the second inning. After leading off the inning with a double, Ronny Brito advanced to third on a ground out by Dominic Abbadessa and then scored on a single by Cameron Eden.

The Canadians later added one run in the third, two in the fourth, and one in the seventh to secure the victory.

Marcos Tineo (1-1) went three innings, allowing four runs and eight hits in the Northwest League game. He also struck out four and walked three.