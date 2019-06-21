Loehr’s single leads Stockton to 8-7 win over San Jose

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) -- Trace Loehr hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Stockton Ports to an 8-7 win over the San Jose Giants on Friday.

The single by Loehr started the scoring in a four-run inning and tied the game 5-5. Later in the inning, Stockton took the lead when Jonah Bride drew a bases-loaded walk and then added to it when Loehr scored when a runner was thrown out and Jeremy Eierman scored on a fielder's choice.

In the top of the ninth, San Jose cut into the lead on a single by Joey Bart that scored Manuel Geraldo and Bryce Johnson.

Gus Varland (1-1) got the win in relief while Camilo Doval (3-4) took the loss in the California League game.

Johnson doubled and singled, scoring three runs for the Giants. David Villar homered and doubled, scoring two runs.

Stockton improved to 11-5 against San Jose this season.