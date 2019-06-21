Knight leads Eugene to 5-3 win over Tri-City

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Caleb Knight hit a solo home run in the seventh inning, leading the Eugene Emeralds to a 5-3 win over the Tri-City Dust Devils on Friday.

The home run by Knight gave the Emeralds a 4-3 lead.

The Emeralds tacked on another run in the eighth when Dalton Hurd hit an RBI double, bringing home Luis Diaz.

Blake Whitney (1-0) got the win in relief while Tom Colletti (1-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Eugene hit a season-high four doubles in its victory.