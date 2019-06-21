Oramas carries Tabasco to 1-0 win over Durango

TABASCO, Mexico (AP) -- Juan Pablo Oramas tossed a four-hit shutout, leading the Olmecas de Tabasco to a 1-0 win over the Generales de Durango on Friday.

Oramas (3-6) struck out 15 and walked two to get the win.

The game's only run was scored in the bottom of the first inning. After leading off the inning with a triple, Roel Santos scored on a sacrifice fly by Gerson Manzanillo.

Jorge Martinez (3-6) went eight innings, allowing one run and three hits while striking out five to take the hard-luck loss in the Mexican League game.

The Generales were held scoreless for the second time this season, while the Olmecas' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.