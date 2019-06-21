Mangieri’s double leads West Virginia to 6-5 win over State College

GRANVILLE, W.Va. (AP) -- Luke Mangieri hit a two-run double in the eighth inning, leading the West Virginia Black Bears to a 6-5 win over the State College Spikes on Friday. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the Spikes.

The double by Mangieri scored Matt Gorski and Jared Triolo to give the Black Bears a 6-4 lead.

In the top of the ninth, State College cut into the deficit on a single by Carlos Soto that scored Pedro Pages.

Brandon Maurer (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Eli Kraus (1-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Pages doubled twice and singled twice, scoring two runs for the Spikes. Soto homered and singled, driving in two runs.