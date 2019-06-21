Sports
Mangieri’s double leads West Virginia to 6-5 win over State College
GRANVILLE, W.Va. (AP) -- Luke Mangieri hit a two-run double in the eighth inning, leading the West Virginia Black Bears to a 6-5 win over the State College Spikes on Friday. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the Spikes.
The double by Mangieri scored Matt Gorski and Jared Triolo to give the Black Bears a 6-4 lead.
In the top of the ninth, State College cut into the deficit on a single by Carlos Soto that scored Pedro Pages.
Brandon Maurer (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Eli Kraus (1-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.
Pages doubled twice and singled twice, scoring two runs for the Spikes. Soto homered and singled, driving in two runs.
