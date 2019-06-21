Beachy leads Richmond to 4-1 win over Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) -- Brandon Beachy allowed just two hits over six innings, leading the Richmond Flying Squirrels over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in a 4-1 win on Friday.

Beachy (2-3) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked one while allowing one run.

Richmond started the scoring in the first inning when Will Maddox hit an RBI single and Gio Brusa scored on a pickoff.

After Richmond added a run in the fourth on a single by Jacob Heyward, the Rumble Ponies cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Barrett Barnes hit an RBI single, bringing home Ali Sanchez.

The Flying Squirrels tacked on another run in the eighth when Brusa hit a solo home run.

Harol Gonzalez (3-3) went five innings, allowing three runs and six hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out five and walked three.

Despite the loss, Binghamton is 3-1 against Richmond this season.