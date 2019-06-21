Durna’s single leads South Bend to 1-0 win over Bowling Green

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- Tyler Durna hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning to give the South Bend Cubs a 1-0 win over the Bowling Green Hot Rods on Friday.

Brennen Davis scored on the play after he hit a double with two outs.

Jack Patterson (4-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Bowling Green starter Matthew Liberatore (5-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

The Hot Rods were held scoreless for the seventh time this season, while the Cubs' staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.

With the win, South Bend improved to 6-2 against Bowling Green this season.