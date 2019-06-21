Phillies look to end 4-game slide against Marlins

Miami Marlins (27-46, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (39-35, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (3-6, 3.73 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) Phillies: Aaron Nola (6-1, 4.89 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Phillies are 16-14 against opponents from the NL East. Philadelphia's lineup has 89 home runs this season, Jay Bruce leads the club with 20 homers.

The Marlins have gone 9-22 against division opponents. Miami has slugged .349, last in in the MLB. Jorge Alfaro leads the team with a .419 slugging percentage, including 14 extra-base hits and nine home runs. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruce leads the Phillies with 20 home runs and is batting .242. Scott Kingery has 14 hits and is batting .378 over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Brian Anderson leads the Marlins with nine home runs and has 32 RBIs. Garrett Cooper is 14-for-35 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 2-8, .230 batting average, 6.93 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .244 batting average, 3.79 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Pat Neshek: 10-day IL (left hamstring strain), Adam Morgan: 10-day IL (forearm), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Jerad Eickhoff: 10-day IL (biceps), Seranthony Dominguez: 10-day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew McCutchen: 10-day IL (knee), Adam Haseley: 10-day IL (groin).

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: 60-day IL (back), Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 10-day IL (hip), Pablo Lopez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Neil Walker: 10-day IL (quad), Martin Prado: 10-day IL (hamstring), Garrett Cooper: day-to-day (triceps), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (oblique), Chad Wallach: 10-day IL (concussion), Jorge Alfaro: day-to-day (head).