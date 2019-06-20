Point taken: Cavs select Garland with No. 5 pick in draft

FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, Vanderbilt player Darius Garland speaks to media during the Southeastern Conference men's NCAA college basketball media day in Birmingham, Ala. Garland is a possible first round pick in the NBA Draft. AP Photo

The Cavaliers used the No. 5 pick in the NBA draft to select point guard Darius Garland, who played in just five games at Vanderbilt because of a knee injury.

Garland suffered torn meniscus in his left knee during a Nov. 23 game and underwent season-ending surgery. The 19-year-old might have salvaged his freshman year, but decided to focus on getting ready for the draft.

The Cavs will pair Garland in the backcourt with Collin Sexton, a lottery pick in 2018 who shook off a slow start to have a strong rookie season. Sexton played point last season, but is considered more of a shooting guard.

The Cavs are in rebuilding mode following a 19-63 season, and the Garland-Sexton tandem may help accelerate the process.

"I just like to win," Garland said moments after sharing a hug on stage at New York's Barclays Center with Commissioner Adam Silver. "I'm a competitor. I'm ready to get to Cleveland.

Garland's stock has risen in recent weeks and the Cavs came away impressed after attending a private workout in Los Angeles.

The Cavs also have the 26th pick.

There was a flurry of trade activity prior to the draft sandwiched around Cleveland's No. 5 pick as Atlanta moved to No. 4 and Minnesota to No. 6.

Cavs general manager Koby Altman considered several offers, but didn't find the right deal and chose the 6-foot-3 Garland, who averaged 16.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in his brief collegiate career.

Garland's the first player chosen by Cleveland since the hiring of former Michigan coach John Beilein, who built a sterling reputation developing young players.

This isn't the first time the Cavs have rolled the dice on a high draft pick. A similar gamble with a point guard turned out well in 2011.

Eight years ago, the team selected Duke's Kyrie Irving at No. 1 overall despite him playing in just 11 college games. Irving not only blossomed into an All-Star, but made the biggest shot in franchise history — a go-ahead jumper in the waning moments of Game 7 of the 2016 Finals as the Cavs beat Golden State for their first NBA title to ended Cleveland's 52-year title drought.

Garland's father, Winston, played in the NBA from 1987-95.