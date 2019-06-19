Randolph’s double leads Reading to 6-4 win over Akron

READING, Pa. (AP) -- Cornelius Randolph hit a bases-clearing double in the fourth inning, leading the Reading Fightin Phils to a 6-4 win over the Akron RubberDucks in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

The double by Randolph scored Grenny Cumana, Darick Hall, and Austin Listi to tie the game 3-3.

The Fightin Phils took the lead for good in the fifth when Hall hit a three-run home run.

Akron saw its comeback attempt come up short after Logan Ice scored on a double play in the seventh inning to cut the Reading lead to 6-4.

Garrett Cleavinger (1-0) got the win in relief while Kyle Nelson (1-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.