Troop, Lee and McMahan shut out Batavia, Auburn wins 5-0

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) -- Alex Troop, Evan Lee and Pearson McMahan combined for a shutout as the Auburn Doubledays defeated the Batavia Muckdogs 5-0 on Wednesday.

Lee (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked one while allowing four hits over 2 2/3 scoreless innings. Tyler Kolek (0-1) didn't record an out and allowed four runs in the New York-Penn League game.

All five runs came in the sixth inning. Auburn got on the board first when Andrew Pratt scored on a bases-loaded walk. The Doubledays added to their lead when J.T. Arruda hit a three-run triple and then scored on a triple by Eric Senior.