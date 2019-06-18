Sports
Nottingham has 6 RBI, leads San Antonio to 19-1 win over Reno
SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- Jacob Nottingham drove in six runs, while Tyler Saladino and Cory Spangenberg drove in five and four, respectively, as the San Antonio Missions beat the Reno Aces 19-1 on Tuesday.
Nottingham homered and singled three times, driving in six runs. Saladino doubled twice and singled twice, driving in five runs and scoring three.
Trailing 1-0, the Missions took the lead for good with five runs in the first inning. The Missions sent 10 men to the plate as Saladino hit a two-run double en route to the four-run lead.
San Antonio later scored in four additional innings, including a five-run second, when Nottingham hit a two-run home run to help punctuate the blowout.
San Antonio right-hander Burch Smith (5-3) picked up the win after allowing one run on two hits over five innings. Opposing starter Matt Koch (1-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing eight runs and nine hits over 1 1/3 innings.
