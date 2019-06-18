Webb hits walk-off double, Elizabethton beats Bluefield 3-2

ELIZABETHON, Tenn. (AP) -- Tyler Webb had a walk-off two-run double with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Elizabethton Twins topped the Bluefield Blue Jays 3-2 on Tuesday.

The Blue Jays took a 2-1 lead in the top of the eighth when Eric Rivera scored on a wild pitch as part of a two-run inning.

Webb doubled and singled, driving home two runs in the win.

Erik Cha (1-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Yunior Hinojosa (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.