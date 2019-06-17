Perez’s single leads AZL Cubs 1 to 8-6 win over AZL Athletics Green

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Henderson Perez hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning, leading the AZL Cubs 1 to an 8-6 win over the AZL Athletics Green on Tuesday.

The single by Perez gave the AZL Cubs 1 a 6-4 lead and capped a four-run inning for AZL Cubs 1. Earlier in the inning, AZL Cubs 1 tied the game when Oswaldo Pina scored on an error.

The AZL Cubs 1 extended their lead in the seventh when Pedro Martinez hit a two-run single.

AZL Athletics Green saw its comeback attempt come up short after Wilson Alvarez scored on a double and Gavin Jones scored when a runner was thrown out in the seventh inning to cut the AZL Cubs 1 lead to 8-6.

Benjamin Rodriguez (1-0) got the win in relief while Livan Sanchez (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.