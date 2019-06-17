Castillo’s double leads AZL Mariners to 7-6 win over AZL White Sox

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Osiris Castillo hit a bases-clearing double in the eighth inning, leading the AZL Mariners to a 7-6 win over the AZL White Sox on Tuesday.

The double by Castillo scored Sebastian Ochoa, Daniel Santos, and Nolan Perez and was the game's last scoring play.

In the top of the third, AZL White Sox put up six runs, including two RBI each from Samil Polanco and Jose Rodriguez. AZL Mariners answered in the fourth inning when it crossed the plate for four runs, including a two-run double by Edwin Gil.

Christian Pedrol (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Vladimir Nunez (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.