AZL Indians Blue beats AZL Dodgers 2 4-1
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Julian Escobedo scored on an error in the third inning, leading the AZL Indians Blue to a 4-1 win over the AZL Dodgers 2 on Tuesday.
The play, part of a two-run inning, gave the AZL Indians Blue a 2-1 lead before Wilfri Peralta scored on a passed ball later in the inning.
The AZL Indians Blue tacked on another run in the fourth when Escobedo hit an RBI single, driving in Jesus Maestre.
Starter Luis D. Garcia (1-0) got the win while Israiky Berroa (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Arizona League game.
Edwin Mateo singled three times for the AZL Dodgers 2.
