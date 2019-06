A tarp covers the infield during a rain delay before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals, Monday, June 17, 2019, in Washington. AP Photo

The game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals has been postponed because of rain.

The start of Monday's game was delayed for nearly three hours before a decision was made to postpone. It will be made up at 1:05 p.m. as part of a day-night doubleheader Wednesday.

The four-game series will now begin Tuesday night. Neither team immediately announced its pitching plans for Tuesday.