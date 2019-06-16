Weekend Sports in Brief

GOLF

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Gary Woodland captured the U.S. Open, overcoming the back-nine pressure at Pebble Beach to hold off two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka for a three-shot victory.

Woodland all but sealed his first major title when he chipped off a tight lie on the green on the 17th hole to tap-in range at a pin tucked in the back left. His par there preserved the two-shot lead.

Then, he made it a three-shot edge when he knocked in a 30-foot birdie putt on 18. It pushed him to 13-under 271 — beating by one shot the score Tiger Woods posted during his 15-shot victory at Pebble in the 2000 U.S. Open.

Woodland shot 2-under 69 to become the fifth player to break 70 in all four rounds of the U.S. Open.

The fourth was Koepka, who wrapped up his round of 68 a few minutes earlier. He's the first to accomplish that feat and not win.

Koepka failed in his quest to become the first player since Willie Anderson in 1905 to win three straight U.S. Opens. But this second-place finish adds to a runner-up at the Masters and his title at the PGA last month.

Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Chez Reavie and Justin Rose finished in a four-way tie for third and 7 under.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Brooke Henderson won the Meijer LPGA Classic to break the Canadian record for tour victories with nine.

The 21-year-old Henderson led wire-to-wire for her second victory in three years at Blythefield Country Club, closing with a 2-under 70 in chilly conditions to hold off Lexi Thompson, Nasa Hataoka, Su Oh and Brittany Altomare by a stroke.

Henderson broke a tie with Sandra Post for the Canadian record on the LPGA Tour and also moved ahead of George Knudson and Mike Weir for the overall country mark.

Also the Lotte Championship winner in April in Hawaii, Henderson matched the tournament record of 21 under that she set in 2017 (when the course played to a par of 71) and also was tied last year by So Yeon Ryu. Henderson opened with consecutive 64s, playing 30 holes Friday after rain delayed the start Thursday, and had a 69 on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead into the final round.

BASKETBALL

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Anthony Davis will wind up with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers after all.

The New Orleans Pelicans have agreed to trade the disgruntled Davis to the Lakers for point guard Lonzo Ball, forward Brandon Ingram, shooting guard Josh Hart and three first-round draft choices, several people familiar with the situation said Saturday.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade cannot become official until the new league year begins July 6. ESPN first reported the trade.

The deal ends a nearly five-month saga that became an awkward NBA sideshow, arguably derailed the Lakers' push to make the playoffs and even cost people jobs after Davis requested a trade in late January through his agent, Rich Paul, who also represents James.

Now the 26-year-old Davis, a six-time All-Star, will bring his dynamic, up-tempo, above-the-rim play to Hollywood alongside the 34-year-old James, a three-time NBA champion and Finals regular.

In return, the Pelicans receive the promise of a young core the Lakers are blowing up in order to make the deal, as well as the opportunity to add more; New Orleans already had the first pick overall in Thursday's draft and will have the Lakers' fourth overall choice.

BASEBALL

CHICAGO (AP) — The New York Yankees acquired AL home run leader Edwin Encarnación in a trade with the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night, adding another feared slugger to what could be baseball's most powerful lineup when Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton return from injuries.

The Yankees also got cash in the deal while sending 19-year-old minor league pitcher Juan Then to Seattle. Encarnación is making $20 million this season.

The 36-year-old Encarnación has hit 21 home runs this season. He has averaged 37 homers and 109 RBIs in his last seven years.

Encarnación, a first baseman and designated hitter, is hitting .241 and is among the league leaders with 49 RBIs and 48 runs scored. The three-time All-Star moved from Cleveland to Seattle last December in a three-team trade that included Tampa Bay.

Encarnación has 401 career home runs, including 18 in 69 games at the new Yankee Stadium.

DENVER (AP) — The Padres and Rockies set a modern-era record by combining for 92 runs in a four-game series, with San Diego pitcher Matt Strahm drawing a pinch-hit, bases-loaded walk in the ninth inning to rally past Colorado 14-13 Sunday.

It was just another wacky day at Coors Field, especially in this split series where the Rockies outscored the Padres 48-44 while the teams combined for 131 hits. Colorado's Charlie Blackmon became the first player since at least 1900 with 15 hits in a four-game series, according to STATS. Adding to the zaniness: the finale was delayed once to clean up a big puddle in foul territory despite sunny skies, and again later because of weather.

Trailing 13-10 in the ninth, Wil Myers had an RBI single and Greg Garcia promptly tied it with a two-out, two-run triple off closer Wade Davis (1-2). The Rockies brought in starter Jon Gray, who intentionally walked two batters to face Strahm. Gray fell behind 3-1 before throwing a strike. Taking all the way, Strahm watched a fastball narrowly miss for ball four.

Gerardo Reyes (3-0) earned the win by striking out three in the eighth. Kirby Yates threw a perfect ninth for his 24th save.

SOCCER

PARIS (AP) — Carli Lloyd scored a pair of goals for the United Stated in a 3-0 victory over Chile that advanced the defending Women's World Cup champions to the round of 16.

Sweden also advanced out of Group F with a victory 5-1 victory over Thailand earlier Sunday in Nice. Japan, playing in Group D with England, also went through to the knockout stage because both the United States and Sweden won.

Lloyd earned the start after coming in off the bench in the opener, and in the 11th minute became the first player to score in six straight World Cup matches.

She added another on a header off a corner in the 35th minute for her 10th career World Cup goal, which moved her into third on the all-time U.S. list behind Abby Wambach (14) and Michelle Akers (12).

NASCAR

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — NASCAR overturned a victory for the first time since 1960 on Sunday when Brett Moffitt was declared the winner of the Truck Series race at Iowa Speedway after Ross Chastain's No. 44 truck failed a post-race inspection.

Chastain led the final 141 laps of the 200-lap race. But series managing director Brad Moran said that the No. 44 was too low when it was measured with NASCAR's height sticks, even going so far as to say Chastain's truck was "extremely low" in the front.

Moran says Chastain's team has until noon on Monday to appeal the decision.

The disqualification was the first under strict new rules put into place at the start of this season to deter the culture of cheating.

HORSE RACING

OCEANPORT, N.J. (AP) — Maximum Security returned to racing for the first time since being disqualified in the Kentucky Derby, and simply got beat.

There was no controversy this time.

King for a Day stalked Maximum Security from the start, took the lead in the stretch and posted a one-length victory over the overwhelming favorite in the $150,000 Pegasus Stakes at Monmouth Park on Sunday.

It marked the first time Maximum Security has not crossed the finish line first in six career starts. The Jason Servis-trained colt, who went off at odds of 1-20, stumbled at the start but that didn't prevent him from leading until late in the stretch.

Owned by Gary and Mary West, Maximum Security finished 1 3/4 lengths in front of Country House in the Kentucky Derby on May 4 but was disqualified by Churchill Downs stewards for interference with eventual Preakness winner War of Will.

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Jockey Rafael Bejarano rode his 4,000th career winner at Santa Anita.

He guided filly Portal Creek to a 3 ¾-length victory in the third race Saturday for trainer Bob Hess Jr.

The 36-year-old Peruvian jockey says Santa Anita has always been a special place for him. He won six races at the Southern California track in his first day riding there on April 8, 2006.

Bejarano came to the U.S. in 2002 after training at a national riding academy in Peru. He led the U.S. in victories with 455 in 2004.

SPORTS MEMORABILIA

NEW YORK (AP) — A Babe Ruth road jersey dating to 1928-30 has sold at auction for $5.64 million.

Hunt Auctions, which handled Saturday's sale, says the price breaks a record for the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia ever sold. A Ruth jersey from 1920 previously sold for $4,415,658.

The auction was conducted at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees jersey was part of a collection of items that Ruth's family put up for sale. His granddaughter, Linda Ruth Tosetti, says in a statement that a portion of the proceeds will go to charity.