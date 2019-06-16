Rodriguez’s homer leads Cedar Rapids to 8-1 win over Clinton

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- Ben Rodriguez hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Cedar Rapids Kernels to an 8-1 win over the Clinton LumberKings on Sunday. With the victory, the Kernels swept the three-game series.

The home run by Rodriguez scored Gabriel Maciel and Gabe Snyder to give the Kernels a 3-0 lead.

Clinton answered in the top of the next frame when J.D. Osborne hit a solo home run to get within two.

The Kernels later added three runs in the fifth and two in the sixth to punctuate the blowout.

Zach Neff (3-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Clinton starter Tanner Andrews (2-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

With the win, Cedar Rapids improved to 8-2 against Clinton this season.