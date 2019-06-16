Sports
Nunez leads Portland to 4-0 win over Akron
AKRON, Ohio (AP) -- Jhon Nunez hit an RBI single in the fifth inning, leading the Portland Sea Dogs to a 4-0 win over the Akron RubberDucks in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday.
The single by Nunez started the scoring in a three-run inning and broke a scoreless tie. Later in the inning, C.J. Chatham hit an RBI single and Nunez scored on a groundout.
The Sea Dogs tacked on another run in the seventh when Nunez hit a solo home run.
Portland starter Dedgar Jimenez (2-3) picked up the win after allowing just three hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Tanner Tully (5-6) took the loss in the Eastern League game after giving up three runs and five hits over 4 1/3 innings.
The RubberDucks were held scoreless for the eighth time this season, while the Sea Dogs' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.
