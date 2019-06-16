Marcano hits walk-off single, Fort Wayne beats Lake County 4-3

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) -- Tucupita Marcano hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Fort Wayne TinCaps beat the Lake County Captains 4-3 on Sunday.

Luis Roman scored the game-winning run after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on a walk by Luis Almanzar and then went to third on a walk by Xavier Edwards.

The Captains tied the game 3-3 in the top of the ninth when Daniel Schneemann hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Quentin Holmes as part of a three-run inning.

Reliever Austin Smith (1-1) went one inning, allowing three runs and two hits while striking out two to pick up the win. Skylar Arias (2-1) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing one run and four hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out one and walked two.

Agustin Ruiz homered and singled, driving home three runs in the win.