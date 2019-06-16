Indians visit Detroit, aim to build on Bieber’s strong outing

Cleveland Indians (36-33, second in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (25-42, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Trevor Bauer (4-6, 3.72 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 109 strikeouts) Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (3-5, 2.78 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Shane Bieber. Bieber pitched 7 2/3 innings, giving up two runs on four hits with 12 strikeouts against Detroit.

The Tigers are 12-16 against the rest of their division. Detroit has hit 58 home runs this season, last in the American League. JaCoby Jones leads the club with eight, averaging one every 21.9 at-bats.

The Indians are 12-14 against AL Central Division teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones leads the Tigers with eight home runs and is slugging .451. Brandon Dixon is 11-for-39 with two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Carlos Santana leads the Indians with 28 extra base hits and has 42 RBIs. Francisco Lindor is 14-for-43 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, .234 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

Indians: 7-3, .249 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Tigers Injuries: Jordan Zimmermann: 10-day IL (elbow), Tyson Ross: 60-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordy Mercer: 10-day IL (quad), Josh Harrison: 60-day IL (hamstring), Grayson Greiner: 10-day IL (back).

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jefry Rodriguez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Dan Otero: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 10-day IL (arm), Mike Clevinger: 60-day IL (back), Carlos Carrasco: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Bradley Zimmer: 60-day IL (shoulder).