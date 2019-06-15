Roby hits walk-off single in 10th, Salem-Keizer beats Boise 5-4

KEIZER, Ore. (AP) -- Sean Roby hit a walk-off single with two outs in the 10th inning, as the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes topped the Boise Hawks 5-4 on Saturday.

Kwan Adkins scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a flyout by Simon Whiteman.

After the Hawks scored three runs in the top of the eighth, Salem-Keizer tied the game 4-4 in the ninth when Franklin Labour scored on an error.

Reliever Bryce Tucker (1-0) went one scoreless inning, striking out three to pick up the win. Trent Fennell (0-1) went 2 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and one hit while striking out five in the Northwest League game.

Ezequiel Tovar homered and singled for the Hawks.