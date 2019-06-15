Rivero scores on ground out in 10th, Dayton beats Great Lakes

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) -- Carlos Rivero scored on a groundout in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Dayton Dragons to a 5-4 win over the Great Lakes Loons on Saturday.

Rivero scored after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

The Loons tied the game 4-4 in the eighth when Jacob Amaya hit an RBI single, bringing home Dan Robinson as part of a three-run inning.

Reliever Connor Bennett (2-4) went 2 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out five and walking one to get the win. Brett de Geus (3-1) went two innings, allowing one run while striking out three in the Midwest League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Stranding 14 men on base, the Loons did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss.

Despite the loss, Great Lakes is 6-3 against Dayton this season.