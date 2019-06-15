Hicklen hits grand slam, leads Wilmington over Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) -- Brewer Hicklen hit a grand slam in the seventh inning, leading the Wilmington Blue Rocks to an 11-1 win over the Lynchburg Hillcats on Saturday.

The grand slam by Hicklen scored Kyle Kasser, Rudy Martin, and Blake Perkins to give the Blue Rocks a 7-1 lead.

The Blue Rocks later scored four runs in the eighth to punctuate the blowout.

Wilmington southpaw Rito Lugo (1-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Adam Scott (3-7) took the loss in the Carolina League game after giving up three runs and four hits over six innings.

Wilmington improved to 6-3 against Lynchburg this season.