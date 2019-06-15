Okey’s triple leads Chattanooga over Montgomery in 9 innings

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- Chris Okey hit a two-run triple in the top of the ninth inning to help lead the Chattanooga Lookouts to a 10-4 win over the Montgomery Biscuits in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Lookouts and a three-game winning streak for the Biscuits.

The triple by Okey scored Brantley Bell and Gavin LaValley. The Lookouts later scored five more runs in the inning, including two RBI each from Alfredo Rodriguez and Mitch Nay.

In the bottom of the inning, Montgomery scored on an error that brought home Robbie Tenerowicz. However, the rally ended when Joel Kuhnel got Josh Lowe to ground out to end the game.

Bell homered and singled, scoring two runs in the win.

Kuhnel (3-2) got the win in relief while Phoenix Sanders (2-3) took the loss in the Southern League game.

For the Biscuits, David Rodriguez homered and singled, driving home two runs.