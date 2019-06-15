Lopez, Salazar and Pereira lead DSL Rays2 in win

, (AP) -- Johan Lopez had four hits, while Ricardo Salazar and Jose Pereira recorded three apiece as the DSL Rays2 beat the DSL Indians/Brewers 10-1 on Saturday.

Lopez tripled three times and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple. Salazar doubled twice and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple.

DSL Rays2 scored in six different innings in the victory, including the fifth, when Lopez hit an RBI triple and Lopez scored on a wild pitch and Freddvil Chevez scored on a single.

Pedro King (1-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while DSL Indians/Brewers starter Edwin Jimenez (0-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.