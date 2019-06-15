Buehler scheduled to start for Los Angeles against Chicago

Chicago Cubs (38-31, second in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (47-23, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Yu Darvish (2-3, 4.98 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 81 strikeouts) Dodgers: Walker Buehler (7-1, 3.35 ERA, .98 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Chicago will square off at Dodger Stadium on Saturday.

The Dodgers are 27-7 on their home turf. Los Angeles has slugged .466, the best mark in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the club with a .702 slugging percentage, including 37 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Cubs are 14-20 on the road. Chicago has hit 112 home runs this season, fifth in the league. Anthony Rizzo leads them with 18, averaging one every 13.5 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 22 home runs and is batting .360. Max Muncy is 9-for-33 with a double, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Javier Baez leads the Cubs with 80 hits and is batting .292. Kyle Schwarber is 11-for-37 with three doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .248 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Cubs: 5-5, .250 batting average, 4.61 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Dodgers Injuries: Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder), Scott Alexander: 10-day IL (forearm), A.J. Pollock: 10-day IL (elbow), Corey Seager: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: 60-day IL (hand), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Carl Edwards Jr.: 10-day IL (shoulder), Steve Cishek: day-to-day (knee), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist), Tony Barnette: 60-day IL (shoulder), Albert Almora Jr.: day-to-day (undisclosed).