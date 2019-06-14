Cruz leads Missoula to 6-1 win over Great Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) -- Wilfry Cruz allowed just two hits over five innings, leading the Missoula Osprey over the Great Falls Voyagers in a 6-1 win on Friday.

Cruz (1-0) allowed one run while striking out five to get the win.

With the game tied 1-1, the Osprey took the lead for good with five runs in the third inning. David Sanchez hit a bases-clearing double en route to the five-run lead.

Sean Thompson (0-1) went 2 2/3 innings, allowing six runs and six hits in the Pioneer League game. He also struck out four and walked two.