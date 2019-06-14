Sports
Bandy’s double leads Nashville to 3-2 win over Las Vegas
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Jett Bandy hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Nashville Sounds to a 3-2 win over the Las Vegas Aviators on Friday.
The double by Bandy scored Carlos Tocci and Tyler Pill to give the Sounds a 2-1 lead.
The Aviators tied the game in the seventh inning when Chris Herrmann hit a solo home run.
The Sounds took the lead for good in the seventh when Zack Granite hit an RBI single, driving in Bandy.
Miguel Del Pozo (1-1) got the win in relief while Miguel Romero (2-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.
Comments