Lowther, Harvey and Erwin shut out Trenton, Bowie wins 3-0

BOWIE, Md. (AP) -- Zac Lowther, Hunter Harvey and Tyler Erwin combined for a shutout as the Bowie Baysox defeated the Trenton Thunder 3-0 on Friday.

Lowther (6-4) went five scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out seven and walking four to pick up the win. Garrett Whitlock (3-2) went six innings, allowing one run and five hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out three and walked two.

In the bottom of the fourth, Bowie grabbed the lead on an error that scored Ryan McKenna. The Baysox then added single runs in the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Jesmuel Valentin hit an RBI single, while Yusniel Diaz hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Diaz homered and singled in the win.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Thunder were held scoreless for the fifth time this season, while the Baysox's staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.