Tampa Bay takes 3-game slide into matchup with Los Angeles

Los Angeles Angels (34-35, fourth in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (41-27, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Andrew Heaney (0-1, 5.40 ERA, .96 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Rays: Blake Snell (4-5, 3.50 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Rays are 18-17 on their home turf. Tampa Bay's team on-base percentage of .334 is fifth in the majors. Tommy Pham leads the club with an OBP of .399.

The Angels are 15-17 on the road. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .258 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the majors. David Fletcher leads the team with an average of .308.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 29 extra base hits and is slugging .545. Travis d'Arnaud is 6-for-15 with a double, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Mike Trout leads the Angels with 34 extra base hits and is batting .294. Shohei Ohtani is 10-for-33 with a double, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .276 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Angels: 5-5, .259 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Rays Injuries: Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (forearm), Jose De Leon: 60-day IL (elbow), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Joey Wendle: 10-day IL (wrist), Matt Duffy: 60-day IL (back), Christian Arroyo: 10-day IL (forearm), Anthony Bemboom: 10-day IL (knee).

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Harvey: 10-day IL (back), Trevor Cahill: 10-day IL (elbow), Justin Upton: 60-day IL (toe), Andrelton Simmons: 10-day IL (ankle), David Fletcher: day-to-day (shoulder), Zack Cozart: 10-day IL (shoulder).